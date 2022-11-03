Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Shares Down 4.7%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 86,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,004,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $598,203.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,623,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,245,794.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $598,203.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,623,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,245,794.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,486,675 shares of company stock valued at $45,016,961 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 127,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

