Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €47.00 ($47.00) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Fraport from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fraport from €49.00 ($49.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fraport from €55.00 ($55.00) to €47.00 ($47.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fraport from €33.00 ($33.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Fraport Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

