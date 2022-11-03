Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTC:FRZCF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTC:FRZCFGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.06 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.45. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.14% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTC FRZCF remained flat at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. Frasers Centrepoint Trust has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) is a leading developer-sponsored retail real estate investment trust (REIT) and one of the largest suburban retail mall owners in Singapore with total assets of approximately S$6.7 billion. FCT's current property portfolio comprises 11 retail malls9 and an office building located in the suburban regions of Singapore, near homes and within minutes to transportation amenities.

