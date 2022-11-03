Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE FDP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.65. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

