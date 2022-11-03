Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $156.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,011,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 56.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,810 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after purchasing an additional 325,414 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

