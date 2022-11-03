FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Announces Not Available Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FIP)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) declared a Not Available dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ FIP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,118. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

