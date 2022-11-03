Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.23

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $95.44 million and $1.77 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003257 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,269.25 or 0.30958864 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012091 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars.
