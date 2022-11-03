Function X (FX) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $94.88 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003290 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,262.26 or 0.31004243 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012109 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.
Buying and Selling Function X
