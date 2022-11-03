Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Funko also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.

Funko Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,378. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Funko has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $977.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

FNKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Funko from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,821 shares of company stock worth $1,497,577. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Funko by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

