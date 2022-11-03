FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Cinemark Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after buying an additional 184,373 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 359,038 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,503,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,528,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

