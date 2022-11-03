FY2023 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $9.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.89. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $8.92 per share.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

Global Payments Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.32.

Global Payments stock opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.