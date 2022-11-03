FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRPT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $156.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 36.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

