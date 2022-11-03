G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given New $57.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of GTHX opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,480. 8.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 166,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

