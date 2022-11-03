Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $2.46

Gas (GAS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Gas has a total market cap of $24.91 million and $21.53 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00012105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About Gas
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
