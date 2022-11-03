Gateley (LON:GTLY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $189.37

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.37 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 178 ($2.06). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 179.50 ($2.08), with a volume of 260,608 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
Gateley Trading Up 1.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 200.61. The company has a market cap of £209.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Gateley Increases Dividend
Gateley Company Profile
Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.
See Also
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.