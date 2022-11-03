Gateley (LON:GTLY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $189.37

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.37 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 178 ($2.06). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 179.50 ($2.08), with a volume of 260,608 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 200.61. The company has a market cap of £209.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

