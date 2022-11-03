Gateway Protocol Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $77.03 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00014056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,303.76 or 0.31141360 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012166 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.82593547 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,561,017.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

