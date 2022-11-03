GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 81,028 shares trading hands.

GB Sciences Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines in North America and Europe. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs.

