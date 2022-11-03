Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Generac from $285.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 7.8 %

GNRC opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac has a one year low of $104.81 and a one year high of $480.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.