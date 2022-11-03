General American Investors Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $17,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,775 shares of company stock worth $37,528,621. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.82.

REGN stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $739.20. 40,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,873. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $764.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $694.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

