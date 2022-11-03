General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 304,300 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 3.22% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTK. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 509,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 8,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $30,553.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,911.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 28,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $76,174.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,207,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,819.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 8,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $30,553.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,911.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,967 shares of company stock valued at $388,890 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,502. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.