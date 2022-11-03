General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Increased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Shares of GD stock traded up $3.55 on Thursday, reaching $249.92. 35,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,044. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.