General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.15-$12.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.80. 10,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.74 and its 200-day moving average is $228.02.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,754,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 315,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,005,000 after acquiring an additional 62,265 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 61,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 427.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.