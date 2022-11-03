GICTrade Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00004446 BTC on major exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $89.65 million and $42,800.00 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.31321930 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012237 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.9266027 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $42,963.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

