Giga-tronics (GIGA) & The Competition Critical Review

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Giga-tronics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Giga-tronics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics Competitors 38 345 651 8 2.60

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 25.55%. Given Giga-tronics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.03 million -$2.71 million -1.36 Giga-tronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -2.08

This table compares Giga-tronics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Giga-tronics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -35.33% -255.96% -37.55% Giga-tronics Competitors -0.05% -12.22% 1.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Giga-tronics has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ peers have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Giga-tronics peers beat Giga-tronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Giga-tronics

(Get Rating)

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.