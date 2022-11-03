Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 152 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 34.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 155.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.12.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

