Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 74 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,740,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,151,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 4,328.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 146,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 143,197 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,791,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $214.26 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

