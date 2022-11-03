Gilbert & Cook Inc. Makes New $413,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in Humana by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Humana by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Humana by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.67.

Humana Stock Up 0.9 %

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana stock opened at $559.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $569.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

