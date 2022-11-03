Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,233 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 684,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,778,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 180,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,056,000 after buying an additional 48,674 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $833,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $3,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $3,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,251,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,456 shares of company stock worth $53,998,373. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $145.09 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.56 and its 200 day moving average is $160.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

