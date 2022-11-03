Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,616 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $5,346,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NYSE ABT opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.67. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

