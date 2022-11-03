Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 22,000 shares changing hands.

Gitennes Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.