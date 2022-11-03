Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GJNSY. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of GJNSY stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

