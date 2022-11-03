Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Down 10% Following Analyst Downgrade

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) shares were down 10% on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Glaukos traded as low as $46.84 and last traded at $48.08. Approximately 1,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 307,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GKOS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 4.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 85.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 84.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. Analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

