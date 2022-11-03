Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. RLI makes up approximately 2.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of RLI worth $18,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLI. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after buying an additional 116,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at $6,815,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RLI by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,674 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

RLI Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.68. 420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $133.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average is $113.73.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

