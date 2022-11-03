Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.88% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,382. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Further Reading

