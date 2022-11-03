Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,134,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212,809 shares during the period. Cognyte Software makes up about 2.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 9.09% of Cognyte Software worth $26,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cognyte Software by 16.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cognyte Software by 27.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.63. 15,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,114. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.18). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

