Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 24,500 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical accounts for approximately 1.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 197,873 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 221,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $63.59. 834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.