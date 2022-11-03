Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Stock Price Down 0%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.94 and last traded at $39.97. Approximately 478,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,310% from the average daily volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.