Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Globalstar stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Monroe III purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder bought 15,500 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,104.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Monroe III bought 100,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 247,500 shares of company stock worth $438,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

