Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Globalstar Price Performance
Globalstar stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 0.41.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Globalstar
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.