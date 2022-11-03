Gode Chain Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

