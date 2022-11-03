goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given New C$195.00 Price Target at TD Securities

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.43.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $158.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.83.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

