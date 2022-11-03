Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Shares Down 7.1%

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 62,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 40,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 22.50 and a quick ratio of 22.10. The firm has a market cap of C$15.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

