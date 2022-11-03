Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Acquires $78,500.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) COO Mark Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, Mark Miller acquired 6,900 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $274,827.00.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 249,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,927. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,918.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.