Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.14.
Green Dot Price Performance
Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $17.11. 545,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. Green Dot has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $46.27.
Institutional Trading of Green Dot
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Green Dot by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Green Dot by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 448,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Further Reading
