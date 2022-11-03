Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.14.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $17.11. 545,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. Green Dot has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $46.27.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Green Dot by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Green Dot by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 448,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.