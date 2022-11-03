Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Up 9.6%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.58 and last traded at $30.31. 45,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,030,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Green Plains by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,742,000 after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,608,000 after buying an additional 330,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,003,000 after buying an additional 76,362 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

