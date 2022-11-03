Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $155.08

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.08 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.69). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 146.30 ($1.69), with a volume of 2,138,154 shares.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 409.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 154.96. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28.

Greencoat UK Wind Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 1.93 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

