Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Upgraded to Buy by Nordea Equity Research

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Grieg Seafood ASA Trading Up 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:GRGSF opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.
Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile
