GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,450 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,450 ($16.76) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,820 ($21.04) price objective on GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.05) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($22.84) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($22.55) to GBX 1,580 ($18.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,704 ($19.70).

GSK stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,449.40 ($16.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,886,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,120. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($14.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.09). The company has a market capitalization of £58.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,271.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,356.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,580.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($15.31) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($49,292.17). Insiders acquired 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,666 in the last quarter.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

