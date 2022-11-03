Guggenheim Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $233.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $200.00 to $233.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSLR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.70.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $150.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,441 shares of company stock valued at $298,333 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $287,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $1,272,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in First Solar by 40.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,074 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.