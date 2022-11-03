Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $57.85 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

