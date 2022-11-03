H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

H2O Innovation Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CVE:HEO traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$2.94.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

